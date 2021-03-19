'She Doesn't Want Democracy': BJP's Dilip Ghosh Targets Mamata Banerjee

Dilip Ghosh's remark comes against the backdrop of Mamata Banerjee's rally in Egra (File)

Hitting out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday alleged that the former does not want 'democracy'.

"They (TMC) did not let people file nominations for Panchayat elections or cast votes. Everybody is aware that who is rigging votes. Municipality elections are pending for two years. She (Mamata Banerjee) does not want democracy," Mr Ghosh told ANI in Purba Medinipur.

Mr Ghosh's remark comes against the backdrop of Ms Banerjee's rally in Egra on Friday where she mounted a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah by referring them 'Duryodhan' and 'Dushasana'.

The BJP and the TMC are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.