'My Phone Tapped. I Know Who's Behind It, CID Will Probe': Mamata Banerjee

A day after an audio tape - in which she is allegedly heard proposing a rally with the bodies of Cooch Behar firing victims surfaced, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today claimed that her phone is being tapped and said she will order a CID probe into it.

Addressing an election rally in Bengal's Galsi, she accused the BJP of being involved in the conspiracy as the party "cannot match" the ruling Trinamool Congress's campaigning on development programmes.

"They (BJP leaders) are even eavesdropping on our everyday conversation. It seems they are tapping our phone calls on cooking and other household chores.," she alleged.

"I will order a CID probe into the issue. I will not spare anyone involved in such snooping activities. I have already come to know who is behind this," the Ms Banerjee claimed.

Mamata Banerjee also claimed she has information that the "central forces are being involved in such acts with some agents."

"It is clear that the BJP is behind it though they claimed they have no role in it," she said.

A controversy erupted on Friday after the BJP released an audio clip in which Mamata Banerjee is allegedly heard telling the Trinamool Congress nominee from Sitalkuchi to hold rallies with bodies of the four people killed in "firing by Central forces" during polling on April 10.

Claiming that such a conversation never took place, the Trinamool Congress chief had described the audio clip as "bogus" and wondered whether the Centre was tapping a Chief Minister's phone.



