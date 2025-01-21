Advertisement
Bengal Challenges Life Term For RG Kar Convict, Demands Death Penalty In High Court

Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer, was found guilty and sentenced to life term yesterday in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

Read Time: 1 min
Kolkata:

The Mamata Banerjee government has challenged the trial court's life imprisonment order against the convict in RG Kar rape-murder case in Kolkata, demanding that he be given the death penalty.

Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer who worked for the city police, was found guilty and sentenced to life term yesterday by a Sessions Court. The judge noted the case was not in the "rarest of rare" category - which justifies the death penalty.

Ms Banerjee - whose government had come under fire for allegedly mishandling the case - had expressed disappointment with the order and said Kolkata Police would have ensured the death penalty.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta moved the division bench headed by Justice Debangshu Basak today seeking the death penalty for Roy.

The high court has allowed the matter to be filed.

Comments

