Bengal Bypolls Live Updates: Counting Today For Bhabanipur By-Election

Bengal bypolls: Central forces have been deployed at the counting centres. (File)

The counting of votes for the West Bengal bypolls will begin in Kolkata at 8 am amid heavy security deployment.

The polling was held in Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj assembly constituencies of the state on September 30.

Twenty four companies of central forces have been deployed at the counting centres, and the entire area will be put under CCTV surveillance. Officials will only be allowed pen and paper and only the returning officer and observer are allowed to use phones, officials informed.

The counting will be held in 21 rounds for the Bhabanipur constituency, 26 rounds for Samserganj and 24 rounds for the Jangipur constituency at the Sakhawat Memorial School of Kolkata.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Bengal bypolls:

Oct 03, 2021 06:59 (IST) Mamata Banerjee's Must-Win By-Election

Mamata Banerjee has to win Bhabanipur bypolls to remain West Bengal Chief Minister, having lost the seat she fought in state polls earlier this year. The Chief Minister has had to contest the by-poll because, despite her own party's tremendous victory in the assembly polls held this March-April, she could not win from Nandigram. The BJP put up a tough fight there through its recruit Suvendu Adhikari, a confidante-turned-foe of the Chief Minister. Read here.

Oct 03, 2021 06:58 (IST) Number of voters in the Bengal constituencies

The bypolls were held for Bhabanipur in South Kolkata and Jangipur and Samserganj seats in the Murshidabad district of the state. As per the election commission, three constituencies have a total electorate of 6,97,164. The total number of voters in Bhabanipur is 20,64,56; of which 1,11,243 are male and 95, 209 are women. There were 287 booths in Bhabanipur, of which the number of main booths were be 269.