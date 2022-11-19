Bengal BJP Wants New Governor To Act Like Jagdeep Dhankar, He Says This

"I am sure the path that Jagdeep Dhankar has shown will be followed," BJP MLA Manoj Tigga said.

With a new Governor being appointed for West Bengal, after the state BJP unit expressed unhappiness of the unavailability of La Ganesan who was holding additional charge of Bengal, all eyes are on what the challenges for the new Governor will be, especially in the context of the relationship with the state government.

The state unit of the BJP has pointed to now Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, who often clashed with Mamata Banerjee and was seen friendly with the BJP, as the model of how Governors should act.

"The Governor is the highest constitutional post in the state. We can't say what he will do, but what a role a Governor can play has been showcased by Jagdeep Dhankar ji. Just like how TN Seshan showed what the role of the Election Commission should be. I am sure the path that Jagdeep Dhankar has shown will be followed," BJP MLA Manoj Tigga told NDTV.

Mr Tigga said he wanted the relations between the Governor and the state to be "cordial and pleasant", adding that they wouldn't want the state to not progress.

"We want the state to progress. We want to the state government to build a good relationship with the Centre. And cooperate with the Centre for the progress of the state," he added.

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, said he was "very hopeful" that the incoming Governor would follow in Mr Dhankar's footsteps.

"After his appointment, from what we have got to know about him, we are very hopeful that he will do what the former Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar used to do to uphold the Constitution and change the condition that Bengal is in. However, before he takes charge, it will not be appropriate for me to comment on what he should do," he told reporters.

Earlier this week, NDTV had reported how Suvendu Adhikari was upset over La Ganesan -- the Governor holding additional charge of Bengal after Jagdeep Dhankar's departure -- not being present at the Raj Bhavan to receive a BJP delegation, something that Jagdeep Dhankar was always accommodative towards, and encouraged.

Trinamool Congress has also said it is hopeful of a good relationship with the Governor. Tapas Roy, Deputy Chief Whip of the state government in the legislative assembly, told NDTV, "I think this time the new Governor will have a cordial relationship with the elected government here in Bengal. I think he will work within the framework of the constitution, and we will also give respect to the Governor. In the past, we have had a very good relationship with the Governor, and we want to continue that."

Newly appointed West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose feels that the role of the Governor is to act as the "rainbow bridge" between the state and the Centre for "resolution of all conflicts" between the Raj Bhavan and the TMC government through "right solutions".

Mr Bose, who was appointed as the Bengal Governor on Thursday, said the differences between the Raj Bhawan and the state government should not be seen as a conflict but as a "difference of opinion" as both are complementary institutions.

"I prefer a resolution of conflicts, because there is a solution to every problem, and we should arrive at the right solution. We should be able to keep all actors in the game together. Therefore, I would say what the constitution expects - that the Governor has to know the way, show the way and go the way," he told news agency PTI in a telephonic interview.

These comments are important as Jagdeep Dhankar shared a bitter relationship with the state government as communications completely broke down between Raj Bhavan and the government. Mr Dhankar was embroiled in frequent run-ins with the state government, and the ruling Trinamool Congress had accused him of making the Raj Bhavan an extension of the state BJP office. Mr Dhankar had responded, saying he was only doing his duty of upholding the constitution and acting according to the powers given to the Governor.