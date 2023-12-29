Bengal BJP To Launch Door-To-Door Campaign In January Ahead Of Ram Temple Event

"We will try to reach out to every supporter and resident across the state," he said (File)

The BJP West Bengal unit will carry out a door-to-door outreach campaign across the state from January 1-15, ahead of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, told reporters in Kanthi, Purba Medinipur district, that party activists and local leaders will undertake the 'Ghar Ghar Yatra' in every block and district.

"We will try to reach out to every supporter and resident across the state," he said on Friday.

On the construction of a Jagannath temple in Digha, Purba Medinipur district, by the state-run Digha Development Authority (DDA), Mr Adhikari said, "We don't have anything against the construction of any other temple, but the Digha temple of Lord Jagannath is an initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose hypocrisy about the well-being of the Hindu community and false promises have been exposed time and again."

In response to Mr Adhikari's remark, TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said Ms Banerjee is a devout Hindu in her personal life, who accords equal respect to every religion, and does not believe in the divisive and communal brand of politics of the BJP.

"Ms Banerjee supports the universal celebration of festivals of different religions in Bengal. She fasts during Kali Puja at her home and follows other Hindu rituals, and does not need any certificate from the BJP," he added.

