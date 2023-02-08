Bengal BJP MLAs Disrupt Governor's Address, Spark New Flashpoint

Governor CV Ananda Bose had highly praised for Mamata Banerjee at a recent function.

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose's first address to the Legislative Assembly today was met with disruption by BJP MLAs, who shouted slogans and tore up copies of the speech handed to MLAs and finally staged a walkout. The attempts to disrupt the speech was led by the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who claimed the Governor was toeing the line of the state government.

"It is very unfortunate because the President of India, Governors, Judges -- they are constitutional posts. We can't raise slogans against them. It is unconstitutional," senior Cabinet Minister Firhad Hakim told reporters. "Unfortunately, the Leader of the Opposition and the Opposition does not know what is constitutional. They are all hooligans," he added.



Citing examples of how Mr Bose's predecessor Jagdeep Dhankar -- who is now the Vice-President -- clashed with the state government, Suvendu Adhikari said they will "not hold the Governor responsible" since he "followed the path" shown by Mamata Banerjee.

"You will see the speech is against the Union government... Instead of mentioning the realities of the state, he has read the speech written out by Mamata Banerjee," he said.



The state BJP has been hugely upset with the Governor after he praised Mamata Banerjee at a function where she received a D. Litt degree from Kolkata's St. Xavier's University.



"We had the poet AB Vajpayee, in whose team Mamata Banerjee was also a distinguished member... We also have Winston Churchill, and we have Milton. Milton is now known as the author of Paradise Lost and Paradise Regained but back then, he was a statesman who was in charge of the Commonwealth Affairs. We are very glad, as people of West Bengal, in this distinguished league we have none other than Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," the Governor had said at the event.



The state BJP has been on the offensive since. "The manner in which the Chief Minister has been compared to Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and APJ Abdul Kalam is an insult to these personalities," BJP MLA Manoj Tigga told NDTV.

"If there is a law-and-order issue or corruption or the state government is taking unconstitutional steps, it is the Governor's responsibility to point out mistakes just as former Governor Jagdeep Dhankar did," he added.



"The earlier Governor allowed the BJP to use his office as BJP office," countered the state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay. "This is a sane, educated, highly qualified and experienced man. He knows what is the ambit of a Governor and he is working according to that. He has the authority and liberty to say anything about the Chief Minister if he feels so," he added.

The BJP's central leadership has so far ignored the outburst of its state leaders.