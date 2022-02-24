Bengal Assembly Summoned At 2 am On March 7. Governor Explains 'Unusual' Time

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned Bengal's Assembly for a session past midnight

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today summoned West Bengal's Assembly for a session past midnight - at 2 am on March 7.

Noting that the meeting time was "unusual and history of sorts (was) in the making", the Governor, however, pointed out that the decision was taken according to a recommendation of the state Cabinet.

West Bengal speaker commenting on the timing said the letter sent to the Governor may have had a "typographical error".

In a tweet, Governor Dhankar said that finding the timing of the session "after midnight somewhat odd," the state Chief Secretary was called for urgent consultation before noon on Thursday. However, "there was usual compliance failure," he complained.

The decision to call the house at the odd hour was taken "accepting the cabinet decision," the Governor said.

"Invoking article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 7, 2022 at 2:00 A.M," he tweeted.

"Assembly meeting after midnight at 2:00 A.M. is unusual and history of sorts in making, but that is Cabinet Decision," he added.

WB Guv: Summoning WBLA



Invoking article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 07, 2022 at 2.00 A.M.



Assembly meeting after midnight at 2.00 A.M. is unusual and history of sorts in making, but that is Cabinet Decision. pic.twitter.com/JEXKWYEIoQ — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) February 24, 2022

The governor had earlier sent back a recommendation by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for summoning the Assembly for the Budget Session, saying that as per constitutional provision, it must come from the state Cabinet.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)