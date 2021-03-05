'Will Campaign For Party': Trinamool MLA Says Won't Contest Bengal Polls

The TMC leadership said that they will talk to Samir Chakraborty on the issue (File)

Amid exodus of a number of public representatives and workers, another Trinamool Congress MLA Samir Chakraborty said on Friday that he would not like to contest the West Bengal assembly elections.

The TMC leadership said that they will talk to Mr Chakraborty on the issue.

"I have informed party chief (Mamata Banerjee) that I don't want to contest the elections but will campaign for the party," Mr Chakraborty said in a Facebook post.

Mr Chakraborty, a first time MLA from Taldangra constituency in Bankura district, is a familiar face in local television news channel talk shows representing the TMC's views on various issues.

BJP leader Sayantan Basu said that in the 2019 Parliament elections, TMC was way behind the BJP in Taldangra assembly segment, which is part of the Bankura Lok Sabha constituency that was won by the BJP candidate Subhas Sarkar.