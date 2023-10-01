AAP To March To Kolkata Raj Bhavan Over Delay In Rural Jobs Scheme Funds Release

AAP will organise a rally from Gandhi statue on Mayo Road to Raj Bhavan on Sunday

The West Bengal unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday will stage a protest march to Raj Bhavan, where party leaders will meet Governor C V Ananda Bose and submit a deputation to him over the alleged delay in release of MGNREGA funds to the state.

"We will organise a rally from Gandhi statue on Mayo Road to Raj Bhavan on Sunday to protest the issue of delayed payment of MGNREGA dues," AAP chief spokesperson in West Bengal, Arnab Maitra told news agency PTI.

"At the end of the rally, a team will meet Governor C V Ananda Bose and hand over a deputation to him, urging him to look into this matter," he said.

Incidentally, the Trinamool Congress has planned a protest programme in Delhi on October 3 against the alleged withholding of funds by the Centre.

On Saturday, around 25 buses carrying TMC volunteers set out from Kolkata for the planned protest. Over 4,000 people will travel to the national capital in a convoy of buses as part of the programme.

