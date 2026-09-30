Woman Raped At Bihar Hotel, Accused Arrested While Trying To Flee To Nepal

A woman associated with a self-help group programme was allegedly raped in Bihar's Begusarai, with the police arresting the accused while he was trying to flee to neighbouring Nepal.

In a complaint to the police, the woman alleged that she was raped at knifepoint a hotel on September 27. She said was collecting loan repayments from women associated with JEEViKA self-help groups in her locality on September 27 when she encountered her neighbour, Vikram Kumar Sahni, who "tricked" her into getting onto his motorcycle.

She said that Sahni then took her to a cinema hall, from where another accused, Rohit Kumar, took her to a nearby hotel on the pretext of having a conversation.

She said that Kumar -- who is Sahni's relative -- then raped her at knifepoint, assaulted her and recorded a video on his mobile phone.

The woman said she somehow managed to escape from the hotel and returned home. She said she narrated the incident to her family and filed a police complaint.

A video that has gone viral showed Kumar assaulting her.

Discrepancies Between Statements?

The police said the CCTV footage of the hotel showed the woman entering the hotel alone.

"During investigation, the CCTV footage showed that the primary accused, Rohit Kumar, went alone to room number 203 of Hotel Blue Diamond at 07:01 am, and the complainant went to hotel at 07:33 am," the police said in an official statement on Tuesday evening.

She entered the hotel alone, and met Kumar on the second floor, the police said, adding that both "entered the room together".

"Further observation of CCTV footage also revealed that at 12:33 pm, Rohit Kumar and the complainant both came out of the room and exited the hotel," the statement read.

Sahni and Kumar have been arrested.

The phone from which the video was being made viral has been seized, the police said.