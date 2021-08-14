Assam Beef Consumption Law Will Prevent Communal Conflict: Himanta Sarma

"The bill is inspired by Article 48 and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi," Himanta Biswa Sarma said (File)

The Assam government has said the law on protecting cattle in the state will also help avoid clashes centred on beef consumption. "We have moved this bill on the first day of the assembly session and the intervening period was of almost 30 days. We were ready to consider all the amendments. In fact for one-two amendments, however, the opposition could not present them with proper facts," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"Our cattle bill is nothing but improvement of the 1950 bill of the then Congress government," he said. "The bill is inspired by Article 48 and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

The Assam assembly today passed a bill to regulate slaughter, consumption and transportation of cattle, amid a walkout by the opposition parties in protest against the government's refusal to forward the legislation to a select committee. Speaker Biswajit Daimary announced The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021 as passed.

"As the bill has been passed today, no cattle slaughter, sale and consumption of beef can take place within 5 km radius of any temple or monastery. Wherever there are substantial Hindu, Jain, Sikh or people of other non-beef eating community live, beef cannot be consumed," the Chief Minister said, adding the state government has completely banned the movement of cattle beyond the parameters of a district.

For farming purpose if inter-district movement of cattle is needed, the government's permission would have to be taken.

"We should follow Gandhi ji and Article 48 - right to food habit or liberty of food habit, but in case of a conflict between fundamental right and directive principles, according to Supreme Court judgement, the directive principles would prevail," Mr Sarma said.

"Most of the communal clashes in last five years or beyond that period basically centred around beef. Now, if a beef-eating person is not allowed to consume it within 5 km of a non-beef eating community, then there will be no conflict," the Chief Minister said.

"In Uttar Pradesh, there is a total prohibition on beef, and in Assam we have regulated the sale of beef as in Assam 36 per cent people consume it," Mr Sarma said, adding the movement of cattle or beef to other north-east states would continue, but there should be a permit of the state government concerned.