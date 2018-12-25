2 Main Accused In Maharashtra Dishonour Killing Case Arrested

With this, the number of those arrested in the case has gone up to three (Representational)

Two main accused in the suspected dishonour killing case of a 25-year-old man in Beed district of Maharashtra have been arrested, police said Tuesday.

The duo - Balaji Landge and Sanket Wagh - were arrested on Monday in Amravati district of the state, a senior police official said.

With this, the number of those arrested in the case has gone up to three.

The victim, Sumit Shivajirao Waghmare, a third year student at the Aditya Engineering College, was stabbed to death by two men outside the educational institute on December 19, police had earlier said.

He had married a fellow student, Bhagyashree Landge, two months ago against the wishes of her family, according to the police.

While Waghmare and his wife were coming out of the college after appearing for an exam, Bhagyashree Landge's brother Balaji Landge and one more person confronted them and stabbed the couple before fleeing, police said.

Waghmare was later taken to the Beed Civil Hospital where he was declared dead while his wife suffered injuries, they had said.

Police suspected that it was a case of dishonour killing as Bhagyashree Landge's family was opposed to her marriage with Waghmare.

The arrests were made after photos and other information related to Balaji Landge and Sanket Wagh were sent to various police stations in Maharashtra, Beed Superintendent of Police (SP) G Shreedhar told reporters here.

During the probe, the duo was traced to Amravati in eastern Maharashtra, he said.

"We sent our team to Amravati and both the men were nabbed from Badnera railway station there on Monday late night," he said.

Asked about suspicion that the accused were hiding in the house of a former minister in Aurangabad city, the SP said a search was conducted at the residence but the two men were not found there.

The Beed city police had earlier arrested a student, Krishna Kshirsagar, for his alleged involvement in the killing.

According to the police, Kshirsagar, who is in his mid 20s, allegedly helped Balaji Landge flee after committing the crime.