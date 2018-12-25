College Student Arrested In Suspected Dishonour Killing Case

Police suspect it as the case of dishonour killing as the girl's family was against her marriage

A college student was arrested on Monday in connection with a suspected dishonour killing case in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said.

However, main accused persons in this case are still at large and efforts are on to nab them, an official said.

The Beed city police arrested the student, Krishna Kshirsagar, for his alleged involvement in the murder of 25- year-old Sumit Shivajirao Waghmare, he said.

According to the police, Krishna, who is in his mid 20s, allegedly helped a key accused, Balaji Landge, flee after committing the crime.

"We have arrested Kshirsagar and verifying his role in the crime," said Sudhir Khiradkar, Sub Divisional Police Officer of the Beed city.

Sumit, who studied in the third year at the Aditya Engineering College in Beed, was stabbed to death on December 19 outside the college, police said.

Sumit had married his classmate Bhagyashree Landge two months ago by going against the wishes of her family.

While Sumit and his wife were coming out of the college after appearing for an exam, Bhagyashree Lande's brother Balaji Landge and one more person confronted them and stabbed the couple before fleeing, police said.

Sumit died on way to the Beed Civil Hospital, while his wife suffered injures in the attack, they said.

Police suspect it was case of dishonour killing as Bhagyashree Landge's family was opposed to her marriage with Sumit.