Two men have been arrested in connection with the double murder.

A newly-married inter-caste couple was murdered near Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu on Monday evening.

Two men, the woman's brother and a relative, have been arrested for double homicide.

According to the police, the woman was in a relationship with the relative but ended up marrying another man. The woman's brother reportedly invited the couple over where he and the other relative murdered them.

The woman belonged to Scheduled Caste while her husband belonged to Most Backward Caste.