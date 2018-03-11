'Be Aggressive On Issues, Not People': Arun Jaitley Tells Lawmakers

He said mere statements should be avoided as those who fail to prove their charges against others often lose credibility.
Addressing a conference of MPs and MLAs in the parliament's Central Hall, Mr Jaitley said serious discussions in the House get little attention as compared to widespread news coverage of pandemonium in the parliament.
He said when an individual is targeted by a lawmaker during a debate in parliament, a small section enjoys the show.
But today, in parliaments across the world, the focus is on the subject of the debate, not on a person, he said.
He also asked the lawmakers to invest in sound research to strengthen their views on various topics of debate.