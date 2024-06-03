Bats Fall Dead Due To Extreme Heat In Chhattisgarh Village

Samples of the carcass have been sent for tests

At least 24 bats died in a village allegedly due to extreme heat in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a forest official said on Monday.

The carcasses were found near a pond in Parsada village in the Pali forest range on Sunday, Katghora divisional forest officer Kumar Nishant said.

Samples of the carcass have been sent for tests to ascertain the cause of the deaths, he said.

Forest personnel and a team of veterinarians reached the spot to examine the carcasses, the official said.

"Prima facie, it appears that the mammals have died of heat stroke, but the exact reason will be ascertained after the post-mortem", he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)