'Can't Say When 4 Cabinet Seats Will Be Filled': Basavaraj Bommai After Meeting Amit Shah

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed state issues, including political developments.

The meeting comes amid several ministerial aspirants, some of whom were in the national capital to lobby, have expressed displeasure over their exclusion from the new cabinet.

On August 4, Mr Bommai had inducted 29 ministers in his first cabinet expansion.

"I met Amit Shahji and had a cordial meeting with him. I had met him a month back regarding cabinet expansion. He was curious to know how the new government was functioning," Mr Bommai told reporters after the meeting.

The Chief Minister said discussed governance and several developmental programmes being implemented in the state.

"He (Shah) also advised me to discuss political issues with (BJP national president) J P Naddaji," he added.

Before meeting Mr Shah, the Chief Minister said he had sought time from Mr Nadda during the current visit to discuss state political issues, but due to personal issues, he was asked to come next week.

On disgruntled legislators not getting cabinet berths, the Chief Minister said that Anand Singh, who on Tuesday assumed the charge (of environment, ecology and tourism); while some of the leaders had expressed displeasure.

"And some of the aspirants have come here (Delhi) and are lobbying but I cannot say now when four more vacant slots will be filled up," he said.

BJP leader Balachandra Jarkiholi said he had come to Delhi to lobby for his brother and ex-minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Ex-ministers Mahesh Kumatalli and Shrimant Patil are other ministerial aspirants.

In the meeting with Mr Shah, the Chief Minister further said that the Union minister shared certain things on taking Karnataka on the path of development.