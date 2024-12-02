BJP Issues Show-Cause Notice To Karnataka MLA For 'Anti-Party Activities'

File photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for making remarks against state-level party leadership.

"Your continuing tirade against the state-level party leadership and your defiance of party directives and making public pronouncements and stance in contravention of the party's official stand on all matters of political and public importance has been reported in media as well as by different party forums," the notice read issued on Sunday.

"It is also a matter of great concern that despite having been issued a show cause notice several times in the past and your assurances of good conduct, the acts of indiscipline continue unabated," he added.

The party said that given your seniority and long-standing in the party, the Central Disciplinary Committee took a lenient view on the explanations submitted by you in the past.

"False and veiled allegations levelled by you against the party leaders together with defiance of the official stand of the party on matters of political and public importance, constitute a serious breach of the party discipline as defined in Article XXV of BJP Party Rules 'Breach of Discipline section (a) and (1). Please show cause as to why the party should not take disciplinary action against you. Your explanation should be submitted to the undersigned no later than ten days from the receipt of this notice," the notice read.

Mr Yatnal had earlier proposed a public awareness campaign regarding amendments to the Waqf Bill. However, several party leaders objected, urging Mr Yatnal and others to refrain from organising an independent event.

"Basanagowda Patil Yatnal should not be allowed to conduct any campaign for any reason. It has been decided that party workers should be convinced about this, and the leadership should ensure Mr Yatnal and his team are not allowed to bypass state president B.Y. Vijayendra," former minister and BJP leader M.P. Renukacharya told ANI.

In December 2023, alleging 40,000 crores of rupees were embezzled under the Yediyurappa government in the state during the first wave of Covid-19, Mr Yatnal warned that he would expose the "irregularities," if expelled from the party.

"I will take out names who have looted and made property wherever. BS Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister in the first wave of corona. 40,000 crores of rupees have been embezzled at that time. They billed 8 to 10 lakh rupees for each corona patient." he said.

The BJP MLA further alleged that the Yediyurappa government at Covid-19 time fixed Rs 485 for a Rs 45 mask.

