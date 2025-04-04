Bengal's <i>'Nolen Gurer Sandesh'</i>, 6 Other Items Get Geographical Indication (GI) Tag

West Bengal has earned Geographical Indication (GI) tags for seven state products, including the iconic 'Nolen Gurer Sandesh' and Baruipur guavas, a development expected to boost the local economy and lend global recognition to the state's traditional offerings, an official said on Friday.

'Nolen Gurer Sandesh', a winter delicacy made from fresh 'chhena' (curdled milk) and the season's prized 'nolen gur' (date palm jaggery) holds a cherished place in Bengali households. The jaggery imparts a rich, caramel-like flavour and warm golden hue to the 'sandesh' (a type of sweetmeat).

"This jaggery is the soul of the sandesh made in winter. Without it, the winter sandesh wouldn't be the same," said a sweet-maker from South Kolkata.

The same jaggery is also used in 'Joynagar Moya', another traditional sweet meat that gained the GI tag a few years ago.

The other five items to receive the GI tag Kamarpukur's white 'bonde', Murshidabad's 'Chhanabora', Bishnupur's 'motichur laddoo', Radhunipagal rice, and Malda's Nistari silk yarn, "The announcement of the GI tag for seven new products is a huge step forward," said HK Guha, president of the Federation of Association of Cottage and Small Industries.

The federation works closely with MSMEs and state bodies to promote West Bengal's traditional products for GI recognition.

"It's encouraging, but there are many more regional treasures still waiting. I am personally involved in six applications that are still pending," Mr Guha added.

The state has, so far, secured GI tags for 26 other products, spanning handicrafts, textiles, tea, food items and art forms.

Various institutions have taken the initiative to apply for the latest round of GI tags.

Misti Udyog, a leading body of Bengali confectioners, submitted the application for the sweetmeat items, while Baruipur Farmers Producer Company applied for guavas, and the State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute at Narendrapur applied for Radhunipagal rice.

"These applications were filed two to three years ago. Their approval now is a reward for years of work," said a representative of the farmers' company.

Across India, more than 500 products have received GI recognition. West Bengal is now pushing for GI tags for other sweetmeat items such as Shaktigarh's 'langcha', Krishnanager's 'swar puria', Ranaghat's 'pantua', besides the traditional silver craft of Mograhat.

"These products deserve the same recognition. They are not just commodities, they are part of our cultural identity," Mr Guha said.

However, confectioners continue to face hurdles in marketing jaggery-based sweets like 'Nolen Gurer Sandesh', particularly due to their short shelf life.

"Despite research, the shelf life is still limited to 7-10 days. It makes exporting these sweets quite expensive due to air freight," said a Joynagar Moya exporter.

However, the date palm jaggery itself is now sold in modern packaging and enjoys a longer shelf life, offering some hope for future scalability.

With the GI recognition, these products of West Bengal are poised to enter new markets, reinforcing the cultural pride and livelihoods of artisans and farmers across the state.

According to a senior official of the state science, technology and biotechnology department, programmes are held to raise awareness among people in the districts in this regard.

