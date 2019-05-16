Dogs Maul 7-Year-Old Girl To Death In Uttar Pradesh

The girl was attacked by half a dozen dogs near her home in Uttar Pradesh's Barsana.

A seven-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Barsana.

Devika was walking towards her home with food in her hand when the dogs attacked her.

Children passing through the route alerted the villagers when they saw the girl's body being devoured by half a dozen dogs. By the time villagers arrived at the spot, the girl had died.

"The gram panchayat, forest department and tehsil have been directed to catch the dogs. All the villagers have been asked not to leave their children alone," senior police officer Ashok Kumar Meena told news agency ANI.

The village chief, Kalicharan, however, said that no administrative officer has come to investigate the incident.

Over a dozen children were killed by dogs last year within two months in the state's Sitapur district.

(With Inputs From ANI)

