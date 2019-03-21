2 Terrorists Killed In Army Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla

One officer and two soldiers were injured in the operation (Representational)

Two terrorists were killed and three Army personnel, including an officer, were injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's in Baramulla district on Thursday, a defence spokesman said.

"Two terrorists have been eliminated in Nambalnar operation in Kalantara area of Baramulla," Srinagar-based Defence Spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. He said the encounter was in progress.

Colonel Kalia said an officer and two soldiers were injured in the operation.

The injured personnel have been sent to the Army's 92 Base Hospital at Badamibagh Cantonment.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area earlier in the day based on information on the presence of terrorists.

The terrorists had opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle, he said.

