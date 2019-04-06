Armyman Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Sopore

The armyman was immediately rushed to the hospital but died on the way (Representational)

An army personnel was shot dead on Saturday in Warpora area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was identified as Mohammed Rafi Yatoo and was injured critically after terrorists fired at him.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital but died on the way.

