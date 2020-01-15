Bank Strike For 2 Days From January 31, Coincides With Budget Day

Bank strike coincides with the Union Budget Day on February 1.

The Bank Unions today called for a nationwide strike for two days from January 31 (Friday) to February 1 (Saturday) after talks over wage revision failed with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

The last wage revision meeting took place on January 13, but did not end in agreement.

The strike coincides with the Union Budget Day on February 1, the first Saturday of the month, when all government and private banks are open. Stock exchange will also be open on the day of the Union Budget.

The United Forum of Bank Unions, which represents nine trade unions, will also hold a three-day strike from March 11-13, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

While the United Forum of Bank Unions is seeking a hike of 15 per cent, the Indian Banks' Association has capped the raise at 12.25 per cent.

Calling it "unacceptable", United Forum of Bank Unions state convenor Siddartha Khan said, "From April 1, we have decided to go on an indefinite strike."

Earlier this month, trade unions had called for a Bharat Bandh or nationwide-shutdown against "anti-labour policies" of the government.

Banking services like deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing and instrument issuance were hit due to the strike.

(With inputs from PTI)