Bank Holidays In September 2025: State-Wise Festival Closures

In September 2025, banks across India will observe several holidays on account of regional festivals, state observances, and regular weekend closures - all as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) calendar.
Nationwide Bank Holidays
According to RBI, banks will remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of the month, as well as Sundays, when in-branch services won't be available but customers can carry out digital transactions.
Festival-Driven Closures
Beyond regular weekends, September will feature nine festival-related holidays, though the dates vary by state. Major observances include:
- September 3 (Wednesday): Karma Puja in Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh
- September 4 (Thursday): First day of Onam in Kerala
- September 5 (Friday): Eid-e-Milad - observed in several states, including Kerala and Maharashtra
- September 6 (Saturday): Indrajatra in Sikkim and related observances in other regions
Weekend holidays:
- September 7: Sunday
- September 14: Sunday
- September 21: Sunday
- September 27: Fourth Saturday
- September 28: Sunday
State/Union Territory-Wise Bank Holidays
Jammu & Kashmir: Banks are closed on September 22-23 (Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday)
West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura: Bank holiday September 29-30 (Maha Saptami and Ashtami)
Multiple States including Kerala, Maharashtra, UP: Eid-e-Milad bank holiday on September 5
Planning Ahead for Banking
While physical branches will be closed on these dates, digital banking routes - UPI, net banking, mobile apps, and ATMs - will continue to function uninterrupted.
