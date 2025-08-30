Bank Holidays In September 2025: State-Wise Festival Closures

In September 2025, banks across India will observe several holidays on account of regional festivals, state observances, and regular weekend closures - all as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) calendar.

Nationwide Bank Holidays

According to RBI, banks will remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of the month, as well as Sundays, when in-branch services won't be available but customers can carry out digital transactions.

Festival-Driven Closures

Beyond regular weekends, September will feature nine festival-related holidays, though the dates vary by state. Major observances include:

September 3 (Wednesday): Karma Puja in Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh

September 4 (Thursday): First day of Onam in Kerala

September 5 (Friday): Eid-e-Milad - observed in several states, including Kerala and Maharashtra

September 6 (Saturday): Indrajatra in Sikkim and related observances in other regions

Weekend holidays:

September 7: Sunday

September 14: Sunday

September 21: Sunday

September 27: Fourth Saturday

September 28: Sunday

State/Union Territory-Wise Bank Holidays

Jammu & Kashmir: Banks are closed on September 22-23 (Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday)

West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura: Bank holiday September 29-30 (Maha Saptami and Ashtami)

Multiple States including Kerala, Maharashtra, UP: Eid-e-Milad bank holiday on September 5

Planning Ahead for Banking

While physical branches will be closed on these dates, digital banking routes - UPI, net banking, mobile apps, and ATMs - will continue to function uninterrupted.