Bank Holiday On September 23: Are Branches Closed In Your City? Check Details

Bank Holiday on September 23: Banks will remain closed on Wednesday (September 23) in some parts of the country, as confirmed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). If you have urgent banking transactions scheduled for that day, it is advised to check whether your local branch will be open. According to the official calendar issued by the RBI, September 23 is not a pan-India public holiday. Instead, physical branch closures are restricted to specific regions due to local observances.

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Bank Holiday On September 23

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K): According to RBI, public and private bank branches will remain closed on September 23 in cities like Jammu and Srinagar to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, who was the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir (Dogra dynasty). The day is celebrated as a public and gazetted holiday across J&K, and schools, colleges, universities, and banks are closed there.

Rest of India: Bank branches in other Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, and Jharkhand, will remain open and operate during regular business hours.

Even where local branch counters are closed, digital channels and automated self-service networks continue to function uninterrupted nationwide, with the help of ATMs and Cash Recyclers, digital and mobile banking, and debit and credit card payments.

Bank Holidays In September

September 22: As per RBI, Banks were closed in Ranchi because of Karma Puja.

September 23: Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

September 25: In Gangtok, banks will remain closed due to Indrajatra.

September 26: It's the fourth Saturday, so banks will remain closed.

September 27: Banks will be closed because of Sunday.