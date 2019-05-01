Bank Holidays In May You Should Note

Bank holiday 2019: A list of days when your banks will remain shut in May.

On Labour Day or May Day today, several banks are closed. May 1 also coincides with Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day - the foundation days of the two states. It's a state holiday in the two states, so banks will remain closed. It is best to check with the banks before you plan to head to it. Bank holiday has been declared in several branches of State Bank of India and Punjab and National Bank. All branches of State bank of India (SBI) will be closed in - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Manipur, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bengal and Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). Branches of Punjab National Bank (PNB) will be shut in Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Manipur, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Bengal and Telangana today on International Workers' Day.

During May, there are several days on which the banks will also remain closed. Bank holiday list here:

On Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti on May 9, all banks in Bengal will remain closed. Banks in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura will also remain closed.

Basava Jayanthi on May 7 is a government holiday in Karnataka. Banks will remain closed on that day in the state.

On May 16, banks will be closed in Sikkim on its statehood day.

On Buddha Purnima on May 18, banks across the country will be closed. This will be the third Sunday of the month. Generally banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays, but this month, third Saturday will also see a bank holiday in most states.

On May 31, banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed on Jamat-ul-Wida on Friday.

