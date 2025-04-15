Bangladeshi Infiltrators' Role In Bengal Waqf Protests, Says Probe: Sources

An initial investigation into the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad during anti-Waqf protests suggest the involvement of suspected Bangladeshi elements. Sources said this is the report that the Union Home Ministry has received from the Central forces deployed in the state. The report suggests that these infiltrators received support from local elements, and the situation escalated when the infiltrators went out of control.

The deployment of Central forces in violence-hit Murshidabad district was ordered last week by the Calcutta High Court.

Three people died in the violence and arson in Murshidabad and many lost their homes in the unrest over the amended Waqf law, that started on April 13.

More than 200 people have been arrested in but the locals in Suti, Samserganj, Dhulian and Jangipur are still shaken.

Yesterday, violence rocked South 24 Parganas as supporters of the Indian Secular Front clashed with the police in Bhangar area.

Videos showed police motorbikes being set on fire and an overturned police bus with its windshield ripped out. The videos also showed a large contingent of police on the streets.

The Union Home Ministry is keeping a keen watch on the situation in the state.

The Union Home Secretary is in regular contact with the Chief Secretary and the state police chief, closely monitoring the developments.

In response to a request from the West Bengal government, the Ministry of Home Affairs has deployed Central Police Forces to help bring the situation under control.

Two petitions in the Supreme Court, meanwhile, have sought a court-monitored probe into the violence.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that her government will not implement the amended Waqf law, which the government said is a meant to govern how Muslim charitable properties are administered.