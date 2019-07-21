Author Taslima Nasreen's Residence Permit Extended By One Year

Taslima Nasreen, a citizen of Sweden, has been getting residence permit on a continuous basis since 2004.

New Delhi: 

Controversial Bangladeshi-origin author Taslima Nasreen's residence permit has been extended for one year by the Union Home Ministry, officials said on Sunday. 

Taslima Nasreen, a citizen of Sweden, has been getting residence permit on a continuous basis since 2004.

Her residence permit has been further extended for one more year till July 2020, a Home Ministry official told PTI.



