Author Taslima Nasreen's Residence Permit Extended By One Year

Taslima Nasreen, a citizen of Sweden, has been getting residence permit on a continuous basis since 2004.

Controversial Bangladeshi-origin author Taslima Nasreen's residence permit has been extended for one year by the Union Home Ministry, officials said on Sunday.

Her residence permit has been further extended for one more year till July 2020, a Home Ministry official told PTI.

