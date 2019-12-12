After Bangladesh Foreign Minister, Home Minister Cancels India Visit

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan (right) with Amit Shah.

Hours after Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that he was cancelling a visit to India, the country's Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan also called off a trip to Meghalaya amid violent protests in the northeast over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Mr Khan was scheduled to visit Meghalaya for an event tomorrow.

Earlier, AK Abdul Momen cancelled his visit to India due to "increasing demands at home". Shortly after news of the cancellation External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addressed a media briefing and cautioned against "reading too much" into Mr Momen's decision. According to news agency ANI Mr Momen was to visit India between December 12 and 14 to attend the Indian Ocean Dialogue and hold talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. An advisory issued by the MEA said he was expected in New Delhi at 5.20 pm.

"We know the visit has been cancelled... I understand the Foreign Minister has given an explanation. Our relations are strong, like our two leaders have said repeatedly said, and I don't think this cancellation will have any effect," Raveesh Kumar said.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Momen said, "I had to cancel my trip to New Delhi as I have to participate in Buddijibi Debosh (Martyred Intellectuals Day - December 14) and Bijoy Debosh (Victory Day of Bangladesh - December 16) and more so as our State Minister is out of the country in Madrid and our Foreign Secretary is in The Hague. Given increasing demand at home, I decided to cancel his trip."