Bangladesh Top Envoy Summoned By Foreign Ministry A Day After Dhaka's Move

The Foreign Ministry today summoned Nural Islam, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, to discuss the escalating tensions between New Delhi and Dhaka. On Sunday, the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma following allegations that India was attempting to construct fences at five specific locations along the 4,156-kilometre Indo-Bangladeshi border.

These actions were said to be in violation of a bilateral agreement governing border activities.

Mr Verma arrived at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Dhaka around 3:00 pm local time. His meeting with Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin lasted approximately 45 minutes, according to the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) news agency.

"Dhaka and New Delhi "have understandings with regard to fencing the border for security. Our two border guard enforcements - BSF and BGB (Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh) - have been in communication in this regard. We expect that this understanding will be implemented and there will be a cooperative approach to combating crimes along the border," Mr Verma said.

Diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh have been stable historically. But, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster after her government was toppled in a student-led revolution, her subsequent refuge in India, straining relationships between the two nations.

Last month, the interim Bangladesh government led by Muhammad Yunus requested India to send back Ms Hasina to face trial.

India's foreign ministry responded saying the request had been received. "We confirm that we have received a Note Verbale from the Bangladesh High Commission today in connection with an extradition request," a spokesperson for the ministry said, adding, "At this time, we have no comment to offer on this matter".

Dhaka has already issued an arrest warrant for Ms Hasina, who was supposed to appear in court in November 2024, to face charges of "massacres, killings and crimes against humanity".

Since the collapse of her regime, several of Sheikh Hasina's allies - accused of involvement in a police crackdown that killed hundreds of people during the unrest that led to her ouster - have been detained.

In November last year, Bangladesh said it would also request an interpol "red notice" alert for fugitive leaders of her regime.

India is a member of Interpol, but the red notice does not mean New Delhi must hand Hasina over as each country applies their own laws on whether an arrest should be made.