"Not A Shred of Evidence Shared With Us": Indian Envoy Targeted By Trudeau

The Indian High Commissioner to Canada who was targeted by Justin Trudeau and has since been recalled by New Delhi reiterated today that "not a shred of evidence was shared" with him by the Canadian authorities who labelled him and five other diplomats as 'persons of interest' in the murder investigation of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV in his first interview since his return to India, Mr Verma said that it was in fact India which had shared detailed evidence of radical and extremist groups operating on Canadian soil with the Justin Trudeau government, but "no action was taken on it" by either the government or the authorities.

"Besides the evidence shared with Canada, New Delhi, through its High Commission, also repeatedly sent extradition requests for 26 radical elements and gangsters, but nothing was done about it by the," he said, adding that it is purely "double standards" by Canada, that "one law applies to you and another law applies to me, that doesn't work in the world anymore. In the past countries of the Global South would do as was told to them by the developed nations, but gone are those days," he said.

He revealed that in his last meeting with the Canadian authorities, it came as a surprise to him when he was informed by them that he and five other colleagues were now labelled "persons of interest" and that they should "ask the Indian government to remove their diplomatic immunity".

"Now that was going too far," he told NDTV, adding that he communicated this to New Delhi, which then decided to recall him and the other diplomats.