Indian Envoy Summoned By Bangladesh As Tensions Simmer Between Neighbours

Bangladesh today summoned India's envoy to Dhaka amid tensions between both countries over the surge in violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma arrived at the Foreign Ministry Office in Dhaka at 4 pm local time.

Apart from the violence against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, that New Delhi has raised on several occasions with Dhaka, tensions between both sides have also been high since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India after being forced to step down by protesters.

Without giving any details about why the envoy was summoned, Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain just said, "He (Verma) has been asked to come."

"The Indian High Commissioner has been summoned by acting foreign secretary Reaz Hamidullah," Bangladesh's state-run news agency said.

India has taken up the issue of Hindus being targeted in Bangladesh and priests being arrested by the authorities in Bangladesh. There have also been multiple incidents of violence, vandalism and desecration targeting the minority Hindu community.

In another incident, about 50 people participated in a massive protest against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Agartala yesterday.They even entered the premises of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission. This drew a sharp response from the interim government in the neighbouring country.

Dhaka alleged that local police were "not found to be active in containing the situation". It said the incident had left the mission staff with a "deep sense of insecurity" and called upon New Delhi to take "immediate action".

The Ministry of External Affairs responded that the incident in "deeply regrettable". "Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country," a statement said.

The number of cops at the Bangladesh mission in Agartala has been stepped up after yesterday's incident.

There has been no official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi regarding the summoning of the Indian envoy today.

More details are awaited.

