"Misplaced": India Rejects Dhaka's 'Anti-Bangladesh Activities' Claim

India in a statement on Wednesday strongly rejected claims made by Bangladesh that members of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League were carrying out "anti-Bangladesh" activities on Indian soil. The statement dismissed the allegations as "misplaced".

"The Government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law. The Government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil. The Press Statement by the Interim Government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced," the statement by the Foreign Ministry read.

India also highlighted in the statement that "free, fair and inclusive" elections should be held in Bangladesh at the earliest to reflect the will and mandate of its people.

Our response to media queries on the Press Statement issued by the Interim Government of Bangladesh⬇️

🔗 https://t.co/XDLTjDUBuH pic.twitter.com/UvT2MgwN20 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 20, 2025

The Bangladesh government had also raised concerns about members of the Awami League, opening offices in New Delhi and Kolkata. The statement said that these activities "undermine the principles of good neighborliness and non-interference".

Sheikh Hasina had been ousted after a student-led anti-government movement on August 5, 2024, and since has been residing in India.

Since Muhammad Yunus took office as the Chief Advisor of the interim government, the relations between the two South Asian countries has deteriorated, majorly after a pattern of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh which was downplayed by Yunus.

Bangladesh's poll body chief said general elections would be held in the first week of February 2026 but ensuring it in a free, fair and impartial manner remained a major challenge.

