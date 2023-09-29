Banega Swasth India Campaign Gears Up For Launch Of Season 10 With The Focus On 'One World Hygiene'

NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India has been working towards a clean and healthy India. As the campaign will embark on a journey into its tenth season on October 2, we turn the spotlight on the future, 'One World Hygiene - Fostering global unity for a healthier tomorrow'.

Stay tuned for the Live Updates from the launch of Season 10 of Banega Swasth India With Brand Ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Oct 01, 2023 20:48 (IST) The NDTV Crew Is Hard At Work Day And Night, Preparing For Banega Swasth India's Season 10 Launch

The crew hard at work preparing for the @ndtv - @DettolIndia#BanegaSwasthIndia Season 10 launch. Stay tuned!



Watch LIVE tomorrow (October 2) from 9 AM (IST), only on NDTV Network and https://t.co/3oUB8q1RVX@ThisIsReckitt@mygovindia@MoHFW_INDIApic.twitter.com/rNy0f7Qcds - Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) October 1, 2023

Oct 01, 2023 20:43 (IST) A Sneak Peek Into The Banega Swasth India Season 10 Launch Preparations

#InPics: Gearing up for the big day tomorrow, behind the scenes action from all the preparations that are on for the NDTV-Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia Season 10 launch



Watch LIVE tomorrow (October 2) from 9 AM (IST), only on NDTV Network and https://t.co/3oUB8q1RVX@ndtv... pic.twitter.com/GmZrIA5mhn - Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) October 1, 2023

Oct 01, 2023 20:40 (IST) Gearing up for the big day tomorrow, behind the scenes action from all the preparations that are on for the NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 10 launch on October 2.

Oct 01, 2023 20:32 (IST) Countdown Begins For Season 10 Launch Of One Of India’s Longest Running Public Health Campaigns

The countdown has begun for the Season 10 launch of one of India's longest running public health campaign - @ndtv - @DettolIndia#BanegaSwasthIndia



Watch LIVE on October 2, 9 AM (IST) onwards on NDTV Network and https://t.co/3oUB8q1RVX@ThisIsReckitt@mygovindia@MoHFW_INDIA... pic.twitter.com/YFCq8XHukC - Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) October 1, 2023

Oct 01, 2023 20:30 (IST) NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India Will Enter Its Tenth Year On October 2, With The Vision Of Creating Clean And Healthy India

Since 2014, NDTV-Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia have been working towards a clean and healthy India. As the campaign embarks on a journey into its tenth season, we turn the spotlight on the future, 'One World Hygiene'



Watch LIVE the launch of Season 10 on October 2, 9 AM (IST)... pic.twitter.com/1nFnlQ0YlK - Banega Swasth India (@banegaswasthind) September 29, 2023