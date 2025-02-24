Ban On Use Of Diesel Generators, Coal, Lifted As Air Quality Improves In Delhi

The Commission for Air Quality Management on Monday revoked the Stage 2 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following a dip in pollution levels due to favourable meteorological conditions.

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 186 at 4 pm, significantly below the 300-mark that triggers Stage 2 restrictions. According to the India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predict, the Capital's AQI will likely remain in the moderate to poor category.

As part of the revocation of the Stage 2 curbs, there will be no ban on the use of coal and firewood in Delhi-NCR, including the use of tandoors at restaurants and hotels. Diesel generators sets are also allowed to be used.

All construction and demolition sites and industrial units will also be permitted to resume operations. Besides, inter-state buses from NCR states are now permitted to enter Delhi.

Measures such as mechanised sweeping of roads, use of anti-smog guns, and sprinkling water daily will be undertaken to tackle dust with focused attention on identified air pollution hotspots.

Power suppliers need to ensure uninterrupted supply so that the use of diesel generator sets can be minimised.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorizes air quality into four stages - Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.