Ban On Passenger Flights To Kolkata From 6 Cities Extended Till August 15

The ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities -- all COVID-19 hotspots -- has been extended till August 15, amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state, airport officials said on Thursday.

"The restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended up to 15th August 2020," the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport tweeted.

Earlier, the airport had said that no passenger flight would be arriving in Kolkata from these cities till July 31.

