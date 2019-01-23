Bal Thackeray Was A Bold Person: PM Modi

The Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP at the centre and in Maharashtra, has been at loggerheads with its senior alliance partner and critical of various policies of the governments.

Bal Thackeray was the found of the Shiv Sena (File)


Srinagar: 

Paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described the Shiv Sena founder as a bold person with an unwavering commitment towards protecting rights of the people.

"Remembering the courageous Balasaheb Thackeray on his jayanti. Respected Balasaheb was unwavering in his commitment towards protecting the rights and wellbeing of people. He was bold and was blessed with a sharp intellect and wit. His oratory skills mesmerised lakhs of people," PM  Modi tweeted.

