Case Against Preacher For Remarks On Reservation, BR Ambedkar

Controversial statements on reservation and Dr BR Ambedkar by preacher Bal Bihari Shastri during a religious discourse in Madhya Pradesh have sparked outrage and protests. A case has also been registered against the preacher.

In a video of the event in Shivpuri district, which is being widely shared, Shastri can be heard saying, "Baba Saheb Ambedkar had implemented reservation for 11 years, but it is still in force because we have a big heart. We want people from the backward classes to stand equal to us and hug us, but if the upper castes rise with sticks against the government, what will it do?"

He reportedly added, "If the upper caste society unites, we will not follow such a law, we will follow Ram Rajya. What will the government do?"

The preacher also made a controversial statement about Dr Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, who played a key role in the upliftment of Scheduled Castes and other backward classes.

After seeing the video, Manoj Ahirwar, a resident of Budera village, submitted a written complaint at Bhaunti police station on August 14. He alleged that Shastri had used objectionable language against SC, ST, OBC and Bahujan communities, and even threatened to "burn the law."

Based on the complaint and video evidence, police have registered a case against Shastri under sections 196 (promote enmity or disharmony between different groups based on religion, race, language, or caste) and 299 (acts intended to insult a class's religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said further investigation is underway.