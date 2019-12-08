Bail Order For Unnao Rape Accused Warned Him Against Influencing Witness

Unnao case: The UP government has said it will do everything to bring the accused to justice

One of the two men accused of raping a 23-year-old woman and setting her on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao was given bail in the rape case on the condition that he should not influence witnesses. The woman received 90 per cent burn injuries and died during treatment at a hospital in Delhi, where she was airlifted on Thursday.

Five men, including two who were accused of raping the woman in December last year, set her on fire while she was on her way to a court for hearing in the rape case that was filed in March.

Shivam Trivedi - one of the two rape accused - got bail on November 25 from the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, 10 days before he and the four men allegedly set the woman on fire.

"Applicant will not try to influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence of the case or otherwise misuse the liberty of bail," the bail order said.

Though the bail plea was opposed by the government's lawyer, the court was told no complaint of rape had been filed for the last two years since the first time the woman alleged she was raped.

The woman's body has been sent to her home in Unnao after an autopsy, which said she died due to the severe burn injuries.

Her family today said they want Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit them and assure that the accused would be brought to justice within a week. They said they will perform the last rites only after Mr Adityanath sees them.

Her father said the accused should be "shot", referring to the killing of four rape accused by the Telangana Police.

"We demand that Yogi sir should visit us and give an immediate decision. I also demand that I should be given a government job," the sister of the woman said, according to news agency ANI.

The UP government said it has given a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family, a house would be built for them - they live in a hut - and the case will be heard in a fast-track court.

The woman's father, however, said he doesn't want money or the house but justice within a week.