Baijayant Panda Requests Speaker To Accept Resignation From Lok Sabha

Odisha MP Baijayant Jay Panda met Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday and requested her to accept his resignation.

"As Parliament's monsoon session begins, I say adieu, after 18 years, 3 months, 2 weeks and 1 day. Met Hon' Speaker yesterday and said I cannot represent my former party anymore, it has strayed too far from its original principles. And so, requested her to accept my resignation from Lok Sabha," Mr Panda tweeted.

Earlier in January, the 54-year-old parliamentarian was suspended from the Biju Janata Dal for 'anti-party activities' and on May 28 he had resigned from the party. He was associated with the political party for more than 18 years.