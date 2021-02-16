Badrinath Temple In Uttarakhand To Reopen For Devotees On May 18

Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand to reopen after winter months on May 18 (file photo)

The sacred portals of the Badrinath temple will reopen for devotees on May 18 this year. The gates of the famous Himalayan shrine located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district are closed every year with the onset of winter when it remains covered in snow. The rituals for reopening the gates of the temple will start at 4.15 am, a Chardham Devasthanam Board official said.

The auspicious hour and date for the reopening of Badrinath temple was decided at a ceremony held on the occasion of Basant Panchami on Tuesday at Narendra Nagar palace, the residence of the erstwhile Tehri royals, according to officials.

The pitcher, which contains the oil (Gadu Ghada), is sent from the palace to the temple ahead of the opening of the Badrinath gates will leave for the shrine on April 29.

Badrinath temple had a delayed opening last year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and a substantially reduced number of pilgrims were allowed due to Covid-linked restrictions.