Badrinath Shrine Reopens For Pilgrim After Winter Break

Badrinath shrine doors open after winter break for devotees on early Friday.

The portals of the Badrinath shrine were reopened for devotees early on Friday after the winter break.

The doors of the Himalayan shrine were thrown open to public at 4.15 am by chief priest Ishwari Prasad Nambudiri in the presence of a large number of devotees, Mandir Samiti and the administrative officials.

Elaborate rituals preceded the formal opening.

Around 10,000 devotees visited the high altitude shrine on the opening day, a temple committee official said.

Prominent among those who offered prayers at the temple on the opening day were Governor Baby Rani Maurya and former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.