Backward Classes Got Reservation Because Of BSP's Agitation: Mayawati

Mayawati said BJP and Congress were working against the interests of OBCs. (File)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati claimed on Friday that Other Backward Classes (OBCs) got reservation because of her party's efforts.

Addressing a campaign rally in Madhya Pradesh, Mayawati said during the VP Singh government at the Centre, the BSP launched a countrywide agitation for the implementation of Mandal commission's report, but the BJP and Congress opposed it.

It was because of BSP's efforts that OBCs got reservation, she said.

Both the BJP and Congress were working against the interests of OBCs, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and trying to weaken the laws enacted for the welfare of these communities, she alleged.

The poor sections of upper castes should also get reservation, she said.

Targeting the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Mayawati claimed that traders were unhappy with the way the GST and demonetisation were implemented without prior preparation.

The two exercises affected the country's economy, and poor fiscal policies of the Centre led to rise in poverty, unemployment and inflation, she said.

She also lashed out at the Centre for skyrocketing fuel prices.