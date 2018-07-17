All Mother Teresa Care Homes To Be Inspected After Baby-Selling Scandal

The centre has asked all states to inspect Missionaries of Charity child shelter homes.

Inspections must be carried out at all child care homes run by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity across the country, the government instructed all states. This comes after recent cases of alleged illegal adoptions carried out at a Missionaries of Charity shelter home in Jharkhand.

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi also asked state governments to ensure that all child care institutions are registered and linked to the country' top adoption body, CARA, within a month.

A nun and a woman employee of the Nirmal Hriday in Ranchi, run by Mother Teresa's charity, were arrested earlier this month for allegedly selling babies for adoption.

Though the mandatory registration of child care institutions and linking to the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) has been provided in the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 which came into force more than two years ago, some orphanages had challenged the validity of this clause, a Women and Child Development Ministry official said.

Approximately 2,300 child care institutions have been linked to CARA since December last year, but about 4,000 are still pending for linkage.

Ms Gandhi has expressed displeasure that even the 2,300 institutions that have been linked to the CARA, the children available in these institutions have still not been brought into the adoption system.

According to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, there are over 2.3 lakh children in all the child care institutions - registered and the unregistered ones - in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)