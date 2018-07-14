In Baby-Selling Scandal, Cops Counter Bias Charge With Nun's Confession

Sister Konalisa from Missionaries of Charity in Jharkhand confessed to selling three babies, cops said.

Days after the Roman Catholic Church backed the nun at the Missionaries of Charity shelter home in Ranchi who has been arrested for selling four babies, the police put out a video of the nun confessing to her role in the racket. In this short clip, Sister Konsalia says three babies had been had been sold but the fourth infant, was given away for adoption for free.

Sister Konsalia and Anima Indwar, an employee of the Nirmal Hriday, run by Mother Teresa's charity, were arrested last week for allegedly selling infants for adoption.

The racket at the Ranchi branch has triggered a state-wide crackdown on shelter homes, particularly those run by the Missionaries of Charity.

This week, Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas of Ranchi broke his silence and criticised the manner of ongoing investigation.

The police, he told NDTV, are "treating the whole of Mother Teresa's organisation as a criminal gang".

The top church official also asserted that the nun is innocent and she had told her lawyers that the confession claimed by the police, was extracted under pressure.