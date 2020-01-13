"Very Irresponsible": Minister On BJP Colleague's "Shoot Like Dogs" Talk

Babul Supriyo today reacted to Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's remark. (File)

Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh has been told off publicly by his party colleague, Union Minister Babul Supriyo, for his controversial comments about those damaging public property being "shot like dogs" in states ruled by the ruling party. "Very irresponsible of Dilip da to have said what he said," Babul Supriyo said on Monday.

"BJP, as a party has nothing to do with what a Dilip Ghosh may have said," the Union Minister tweeted.

"It is a figment of his imagination and BJP Governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam have NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever," he added, calling the Bengal leader "very irresponsible".

On Sunday, addressing a public meeting in Bengal's Nadia, Dilip Ghosh had criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "for not opening fire and ordering a lathi-charge" on those destroying railway property and public transport during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state in December.

"Who do they think the public property that they are destroying belongs to? Their father? Public property belongs to the taxpayers... You will come here, eat our food, stay here and damage public property. Is it your zamindari? We will bash you with lathis, shoot you and put you in jail," Mr Ghosh said.

"Didi's (Mamata Banerjee) police didn't take action against the people who destroyed public properties as they are her voters. Our governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka have shot these people like dogs," said the BJP leader, stepping right into a landmine.

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao accused the BJP leader of using the "language of a bully" to suppress people. "Mr @DilipGhoshBJP, if that is the case why didn't Delhi Police not shoot like dogs the ABVP/BJP goons who were running amuck in #JNU. The language you use is the language of a bully, out to subjugate people with the might of the government machinery (sic)," he tweeted.

The BJP MP was attending an event in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which makes religion a criteria for citizenship for the first time. Protests have erupted across the country over the law, which makes it easier for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to become Indian citizens. Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and is against secular principles of the constitution.