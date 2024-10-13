Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang Claims Responsibility For Baba Siddique's Murder

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. The NCP leader, 66, was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office last night.

According to the police, three shooters were involved in the murder. Out of the three, two have been arrested - Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, from Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap, 19, from Uttar Pradesh - and the third has been identified as Shiv Kumar, also from UP. A fourth person, believed to be the handler, is also on the run.

The suspects had been monitoring Mr Siddique for months, conducting reconnaissance of his residence and office, police said. The police revealed that the suspects had been paid Rs 50,000 each in advance for the hit and that arms had been delivered to them only days before the assassination.

Both arrested suspects are now in police custody, and the hunt for the others continues. Mumbai Police have also heightened the security around Salman Khan's residence - the site at which a shooting incident took place.

On the night of April 14, Mumbai's Bandra neighbourhood was rocked by the sound of gunfire as two men on motorbikes fired multiple rounds outside Mr Khan's residence. The accused, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were charged with conspiracy to murder and other grave offences.

According to the charge sheet, the Bishnoi gang had issued a contract worth Rs 25 lakh to assassinate the actor. The plan was hatched over several months, from August 2023 to April 2024.

