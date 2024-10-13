Strongman To Bollywood Mediator, Baba Siddique Beyond Lavish Iftar Parties

Baba Siddique was a familiar face in Mumbai's entertainment circles.

Baba Siddique, a strongman known for his political acumen and role in bridging the divide between Bollywood's biggest stars, was shot dead last night. Mr Siddique, 66, a former MLA from Bandra West and a prominent figure in Maharashtra's political circles, was gunned down outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East.

The incident, which unfolded around 9:30 pm, saw Mr Siddique and his associate targeted by assailants who fired multiple rounds, fatally striking the politician in the chest. Hours after the shooting, the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the assassination.

Rapid Rise

Born Ziauddin Siddique, Baba Siddique's rise in politics mirrored Mumbai's tumultuous socio-political landscape. Beginning his journey in the Congress party during his teenage years in 1977, Mr Siddique quickly ascended through the ranks, becoming a key figure within the Bandra Taluka Youth Congress by 1980. His close association with veteran Congress leader Sunil Dutt paved the way for Mr Siddique to secure his first electoral victory as an MLA from Bandra West in 1999, a seat he successfully defended for three consecutive terms.

Mr Siddique's tenure as Maharashtra's Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies, Labour, FDA, and Consumer Protection from 2004 to 2008 solidified his reputation as an able administrator and a staunch advocate for communal harmony. His political manoeuvring was not confined to legislative chambers; he was equally adept at navigating Bollywood's intricate dynamics, earning admiration for his role in reconciling the infamous feud between superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Bollywood Connections And Iftar Legacy

Mr Siddique was a familiar face in Mumbai's entertainment circles, renowned for hosting lavish Iftar parties that brought together luminaries from both politics and Bollywood. These gatherings became iconic for their ability to transcend social barriers, uniting many of diverse backgrounds and some who carried longstanding grudges against each other.

One such event in 2013 became the stuff of legend as Mr Siddique orchestrated a reunion between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who had drifted apart following a highly sensationalized rift. At the height of tensions between the two stars, Mr Siddique strategically seated Shah Rukh next to Salman's father, the legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, during his Iftar party. The symbolic gesture thawed the icy relations and restored camaraderie between Bollywood's two biggest stars.

Mr Siddique's neighbours in Mumbai told NDTV that the former minister was "extremely polite" but could be "tough" when he wanted.

Following the incident, Mr Siddique was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital which quickly became a hotspot for Bollywood's who's who. Actors including Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty, among others were seen reaching the hospital to meet the family of the former minister.

Political Shift

After decades with the Congress, Mr Siddique dropped a shocker and parted ways with the party, citing personal reasons for his departure, and joined the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However, Mr Siddique's ambitions faced hurdles, including legal challenges stemming from an Enforcement Directorate investigation into his alleged involvement in a slum rehabilitation project.

"My journey was with Indira Gandhi-Rajiv Gandhi-Sanjay Gandhi. The current Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is like my father. But sometimes some decisions have to be made in personal life," Mr Siddique had said before joining the NCP.

Political Reactions

Mr Siddique enjoyed comradeship across party lines, therefore, his killing has drawn widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum, with senior politicians offering condolences while expressing outrage over the escalating violence in Maharashtra.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was among the first to react, calling Mr Siddique's murder "shocking beyond words." In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Kharge said, "The tragic demise of former Maharashtra Minister, Baba Siddique, is shocking beyond words. In this hour of grief, I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and supporters. Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra government must order a thorough and transparent investigation. The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount."

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed similar sentiments.

"The tragic demise of Baba Siddique ji is shocking and saddening. My thoughts are with his family in this difficult time. This horrifying incident exposes the complete collapse of law and order in Maharashtra. The government must take responsibility, and justice must prevail," Mr Gandhi wrote about his former colleague on X.

The ripple effects of Mr Siddique's assassination reached beyond Maharashtra. Jitan Ram Manjhi, former Chief Minister of Bihar and leader of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), expressed sorrow over the loss of a fellow leader with roots in Bihar. "The news of the murder of Baba Siddiqui, one of the tall leaders of NCP, who hailed from Bihar, is very saddening," Mr Manjhi said in a post on X. "He was a lively person. We request the Almighty to grant him a high place in his abode and grant patience to his loved ones."

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi joined the chorus of condemnation. In his post, Mr Owaisi said, "Baba Siddique's murder is highly condemnable. It reflects the deteriorating state of law & order in Maharashtra. May Allah grant him maghfirah. My condolences to his family, friends & colleagues."

Within the NCP, Mr Siddique's murder has prompted the cancellation of all scheduled party events. In a statement on X, the NCP announced, "Keeping in view the tragic death of our party colleague Baba Siddique, all party programmes for October 13, 2024 (Sunday) stand cancelled."

Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's National President, also cancelled his highly anticipated Jansanman Yatra, which was to take place in Amravati today.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the murder. Chaturvedi, reacting with shock to the news of Mr Siddique's death, extended her condolences to Mr Siddique's son, Zeeshan, who is also a rising politician. "Shocked to hear about Baba Siddique being shot dead. My condolences to Zeeshan Siddique, wishing him and his family lots of strength in their toughest moment. This lawlessness in the city is unacceptable and should be probed by CBI," Ms Chaturvedi said.