After Security Scare, Patanjali Withdraws Messaging App, Says, 'Technical Work In Progress'

Ramdev's Patanjali went live with messaging app Kimbho on Wednesday, withdrew it a day later.

Ok, I will stop here. The #Kimbho#android#app is a security disaster. I can access the messages of all the users... - Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 30, 2018

Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali went live with a swadeshi real time messaging app "Kimbho" on Wednesday, pitching it as a challenge to popular messaging app WhatsApp. The app was, however, taken down from Google Play Store after users raised data security concerns. Claiming it to be a "trial", the company said that it will be officially launched soon and is a "technical work in progress."Patanjali's spokesperson SK Tijarwala tweeted that it was just a test run and Kimbho got an encouraging response in its trial phase. "Patanjali had put Kimbho app for one day trial on Google Play store and in just 3 hours 1.5 lakh people downloaded it. We are grateful for this encouraging response. Technical work is in progress and #KIMBHO APP will be officially launched soon," he wrote.The messaging app was severely criticized by a well-known French security researcher who goes by the pseudonym Elliot Alderson on Twitter; he called it a "security disaster".

He shared a screenshot on Twitter suggesting that Kimbho app stores user data in easily readable. Calling the app a "joke" and a "security disaster," he wrote that he was able to access the messages of all users. He also showed in a video how easy it was "possible to choose a security code between 0001 and 9999 and send it to the number of your choice."

Hi @KimbhoApp before trying to compete #WhatsApp, you can try to secure your app. It's possible to choose a security code between 0001 and 9999 and send it to the number of your choice #kimbhoApppic.twitter.com/YQqK8lfIeI - Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 30, 2018

Another Twitter user pointed out that Kimbho was built on another app called Bolo, and the Patanjali team did not even replace "Bolo" with "Kimbho" at various places. Even the app description found on the Kimbho listing is the same as that of Bolo, except that the names have been replaced there. As the security scare spread, the app faced a lot of backlash on Twitter.

It is build on an app called "BOLO". Kimbho team is so dumb that they didnt even changed the OTP SMS format!! Even the description n pics used are same as Bolo app! https://t.co/QKGjYC1y2Jpic.twitter.com/40yRxZKbLX - Abhishek Singh (@ThakurrSaab) May 31, 2018

"Easily decompiled the app and have access to everything, looks like they didn't even add basic protection like proguard... Android developer myself, sad to see this. @KimbhoApp," wrote a user.

Hours later, the app was unavailable on Google Play Store, but could be seen on Apple's iStore.

Kimbho is the Sanskrit term for "How are you? What's new?" Just like WhatsApp, one can either send direct messages or create groups. Apart from this, one can form broadcast lists, follow celebrities and also send doodles.

Google Play Store describes Kimbho as a real time messaging app. "Kimbho empowers private group chat with free phone and video calling. It has dozens of amazing features to share text audio, photos, videos, stickers, quickies, location, GIF, Doodle and more," the description reads.

Earlier Patanjali Ayurved tied up with state-run telecom company BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and launched Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards.



